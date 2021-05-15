Panvel: PMC issues guidelines for vaccination at housing societies

Panvel, May 15: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued detailed guidelines for Private COVID Vaccination Centres (PCVC) in its jurisdiction. The civic body has also issued the list of hospitals that can procure vaccines and vaccinate citizens at housing societies at a price decided by the authority.

Panvel city has seen a sharp rise in the population in the recent few years. Despite increasing the number of vaccination centres, it is a challenging job to cover maximum people in the shortest time period. With the possible third wave of Covid-19, the civic body wants to vaccinate maximum people in small duration. Keeping these all factors in mind, the civic body has decided to allow vaccination at housing societies to speed up the vaccination process. On May 15, the civic body issued detailed guidelines for PCVC.

Since the local administration is focusing on people falling above 45 years’ age group. However, there is a huge population of people in the age group of 18 and 44 years. “The PCVC will a boon for this age group,” said a senior civic official.

As many parts come under the PMC, was developed by CIDCO and there is a number of housing societies and the PCVC can be implemented easily.

However, housing societies looking for PCVC need to register with the PMC at CoWin platform. After following the process, a society can get the vaccination within the society premises. At the PCVC, maids, security guards, lift man among others of the society are eligible to get the vaccine.

The housing society and the hospital need to follow the SOP like the presence of one doctor, vaccinator, vaccination officer among other health workers.