Panvel: PMC issues guidelines for Bakri Eid, appeals citizens to celebrate festival with symbolic sacrifice

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued guidelines for the Bakrid festival on July 21. While stressing symbolic sacrifices, the civic body has appealed to citizens to not crowd public places on the occasion. It also asked to celebrate the festival and do not visit the religious place as they are closed due to the pandemic.

Like in earlier years, the civic body will not make temporary slaughter places, and the community has been asked to celebrate the festival in simplicity and avoid crowding. Even the civic body suggested symbolic sacrifice and do not visit the mosque as they are closed due to the pandemic.

Due to COVID, the cattle market is not holding and people will have to buy goats online or depend on home delivery. “In order to avoid crowding in public places, citizens have been asked to buy goats online or choose symbolic sacrifice. Even they hold the sacrifice ritual, they ensure that there should not be crowding,” said an official from the PMC.

At present, the number of active cases under the PMC is 1060 and around 100 new cases are reported every day. The recovery rate stands at 96.17 percent, however, a total of 1234 people lost their lives due to COVID infection.