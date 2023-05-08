Panvel: PMC conducts various competitions to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, felicitates winners on Buddha Purnima

PMC conducts various competitions to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, felicitates winners on Buddha Purnima |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation celebrated Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti with great enthusiasm by conducting a number of competitions with public participation.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, a prize distribution ceremony was organized at Ambedkar Bhavan on May 5, and winners of the competitions were felicitated with cash prizes and mementos.

Uthap Ganesh Shete, former municipal employee, Binedar Anil Bhagat, Darshana Bhoir, Dr. Surekha Mohkar, as well as municipal officials, school principals, teachers, employees, members of various organizations, students, and citizens, were present at the ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete felicitated winning students and stressed that the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar should not be limited to just writing essays, but should be put into actual practice.