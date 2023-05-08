 Panvel: PMC conducts various competitions to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, felicitates winners on Buddha Purnima
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel: PMC conducts various competitions to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, felicitates winners on Buddha Purnima

Panvel: PMC conducts various competitions to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, felicitates winners on Buddha Purnima

Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete felicitated winning students and stressed that the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar should not be limited to just writing essays, but should be put into actual practice.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
PMC conducts various competitions to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, felicitates winners on Buddha Purnima |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation celebrated Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti with great enthusiasm by conducting a number of competitions with public participation.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, a prize distribution ceremony was organized at Ambedkar Bhavan on May 5, and winners of the competitions were felicitated with cash prizes and mementos.

Uthap Ganesh Shete, former municipal employee, Binedar Anil Bhagat, Darshana Bhoir, Dr. Surekha Mohkar, as well as municipal officials, school principals, teachers, employees, members of various organizations, students, and citizens, were present at the ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete felicitated winning students and stressed that the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar should not be limited to just writing essays, but should be put into actual practice.

Read Also
Buddha Purnima: Wishes & greetings to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BEST bus crashes into shop in Andheri after driver loses control of the public transport;...

Mumbai: BEST bus crashes into shop in Andheri after driver loses control of the public transport;...

Panvel: PMC conducts various competitions to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, felicitates winners on...

Panvel: PMC conducts various competitions to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, felicitates winners on...

Red Cross Day: Free health check-up for journalists to be held at NMMC headquarters today

Red Cross Day: Free health check-up for journalists to be held at NMMC headquarters today

WATCH: Robber breaks into Thane bank's ATM; caught by cops within minutes

WATCH: Robber breaks into Thane bank's ATM; caught by cops within minutes

Mumbai Weather: IMD says city to see light showers, thunderstorms; AQI 'satisfactory' at 69

Mumbai Weather: IMD says city to see light showers, thunderstorms; AQI 'satisfactory' at 69