Panvel: PMC commissioner visits Kalamboli, assures development work

Panvel: Ganesh Deshmukh, the commissioner of Panvel visited Kalamboli ward number 10 to know the problems faced by the residents. He was accompanied by corporator Ravindra Bhagat. The civic chief received a warm welcome from the citizens.

Later, citizens shared civic issues and problems faced by them. Deshmukh also inspected the development work in Kalamboli. He promised to close the huge nallah in Sector 1E. He also assured the stilt cleaning from nullah would be completed before the monsoon arrives in the city.

Following a demand from residents, civic chief Deshmukh promised to construct a small stadium at Kalamboli Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kridangan in consultation with CIDCO.

He said that the culvert near Kalamboli Carmel School will also be closed and the removal of the stilt will be carried out before the monsoon arrival. Similarly, gardens in Kalamboli Sector 2 and 2E will be beautified and children's play materials will be installed there.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:05 AM IST