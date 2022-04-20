Panvel: PMC clears Rs 15.85 crore proposal to strengthen fire-fighting infrastructure

The general body of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Tuesday cleared a proposal to buy fire-fighting equipment worth Rs 15.85 crores. The civic body will buy five fire engines including modern equipment to enhance the fire-fighting infrastructure.

In the last few years, the area under the PMC saw tremendous infrastructure development and a number of high rises have come up. However, the newly formed civic body lacks the fire-fighting infrastructure to ensure the safety of common citizens.

At present, the civic body has limited fire-fighting equipment and it solely depends upon CIDCO, MIDC and NMMC in case a major fire breaks out in the city. The PMC jurisdiction is spread around a 110 sq meter area.

"The civic will purchase five vehicles including multipurpose fire engines, Rapid Intervention Vehicle, Multipurpose Turn Table Lander, and Water Tankers," said a senior civic official from PMC.

Currently, CIDCO has fire stations in Kharghar, Kalamboli, and New Panvel. Further, a number of corporate members have demanded that separate fire stations should be set up in Kamothe and Taloja.

Corporators also demanded that they buy fire-fighting equipment that should be helpful in slums. Meanwhile, the leader of the House, Paresh Thakur informed that 29 villages under the PMC will get fire-fighting systems.

