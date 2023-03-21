 Panvel: PMC and MGM Medical College hold cleanliness event
Under this campaign, emphasis is placed on developing and protecting the five elements of earth, water, air, sky and fire.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and MGM Medical College & Hospital Kamothe organised the Neighbourhood Youth Parliament and G20-Y20 program of Nehru Yuva Kendra on March 16 at MGM Medical College. On this occasion, DMC Kailash Gawade stressed protecting the environment.

"Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan was first started in Maharashtra. After that, the campaign 'Majhi Vasundhara' was first launched on October 2, 2020 in Maharashtra. Under this campaign, emphasis is placed on developing and protecting the five elements of earth, water, air, sky and fire," said Gawde.

On this occasion State Director of Nehru Yuva Sanghatan Prakash Manure, Vice Chancellor Nitin Deshmukh, Director Dr. Mansi Thakur, Head of Department Dr. Prasad Waygankar, Nehru Youth Center District Head Nishant Rautela, Sanitation Department Head Anil Kokre, Public Relations Officer Varsha Kulkarni, Public Relations Department Head Praful Gharat, Health Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad etc. were present.

Prakash Manure, state director of Nehru Yuva Sangahtan, said that students should think about starting their own businesses and giving jobs to others instead of getting a job after graduation.

