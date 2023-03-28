Panvel: PMC and Mahila Economic Development Corporation hold exhibition & sale to promote women's empowerment | Sourced Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation in association with Mahila Economic Development Corporation held the 'Tejaswini Industry Exhibition and Sale' under the Dindayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Abhiyan from March 24 to 26 at Gujarati Maidan in Panvel. It was open to all citizens.

Women from self-help groups based in Panvel city and Raigad district set up their stalls in the exhibition selling handicraft items, food items like papad, pickles, and other things like artificial flowers, purses etc.

As an ode to International Year of Cereals, various grains like Nachani, Bajri was also put on sale.

Women are taking the industries to next level, need of hour for women to become entrepreneurs: Dignitaries

On the inauguration of the exhibition-cum-sale, Additional Chief Executive Officer Satyajit Bade, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Agriculture Superintendent Ujwala Bankhele, Regional Head of Bank of Baroda Neha Sinha and other dignitaries were present.

Speaking at the inauguration, Additional Chief Executive Officer Badhe said that women are capable and have taken the industry to the next level. He said that women are leading in all fields.

Agriculture Superintendent Ujwala Bankhele said that it is the need of the hour for women to become entrepreneurs, under the Pradhan Mantri Sukshma Anna Prashaya Udyog, loans have been made available to women from the government. He appealed to the women to take advantage of this and start their processing industries by taking loans through this channel.

Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde will set up a Municipal City Livelihood Center (CLC Center) soon.

