Panvel: City NGO organises exhibition for women entrepreneurs

HomeMumbaiPanvel: City NGO organises exhibition for women entrepreneurs

The exhibition is coming up at Gokhale Hall in Raji Panvel city from 10 am to 9 pm on February 10 and February 11.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Handicrafts exhibition | Representative Image
A grand exhibition/ sale of household goods made by women entrepreneurs has been organised in Panvel by Parinita Social Foundation and Lions Club. The exhibition is coming up at Gokhale Hall in Raji Panvel city from 10 am to 9 pm on February 10 and February 11.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Paresh Thakur, former leader of House of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), in the presence of Sujata Dhole, Additional Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Sakshi Sagvekar, Founder of Parineeta Social Foundation and Nandini Pandit, Maharashtra Core Team Leader of Parineeta Social Foundation at 11.30 am on February 10 am.

Various types of sarees, jewellery, Lucknowi Kurta, Western Wear, Traditional Kids Wear, Pooja Materials, Ayurvedic Products, Tupperware, Ready Mix Products, Konkan Products, Varieties of Srikhand, Copper House and many other household items will be displayed for visitors to buy.

Sakshi Sagvekar, the founder of Parineeta Social Foundation, has appealed to women to visit this exhibition.

