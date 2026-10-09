Panvel Opposition Leader Arvind Mhatre Proposes Grand Zoo, Aquarium And Recreational Complex In Kharghar

Arvind Pundalik Mhatre, Leader of the Opposition in the Panvel Municipal Corporation, has proposed a zoo, aquarium and recreational complex in Kharghar to expand public leisure facilities and promote tourism | AI Generated Image

Panvel, October 9, 2026: Leader of the Opposition in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Arvind Pundalik Mhatre, has proposed developing a grand zoo, aquarium, public garden and entertainment centre in Kharghar to meet the growing recreational needs of the rapidly urbanising region.

In a proposal submitted to the mayor and municipal commissioner on Friday, the corporator called for the development of a large, modern and eco-friendly recreational complex on the lines of Borivali National Park and Wonders Park in Nerul.

The proposed facility is envisioned as a destination for families, children, senior citizens and nature enthusiasts from across the Panvel Municipal Corporation area.

Citing Kharghar’s natural surroundings, expanding urban development and rising population, Mhatre said the civic body should explore the feasibility of creating a major public recreational space that could also promote tourism and generate employment.

“With the population of the Panvel Municipal Corporation area growing rapidly, there is an increasing need for quality public spaces where citizens can spend time with their families, exercise and enjoy nature. A large recreational complex with a zoo, aquarium and public garden could fulfil this need while also giving the region a distinctive identity,” Mhatre said in his proposal.

Proposed Recreational Complex

The proposed project includes a zoo modelled on Borivali National Park, an extensive public garden, an aquarium, dedicated walking and jogging tracks, children's play areas and recreational spaces for senior citizens. It also envisages botanical gardens, flower gardens and designated areas for biodiversity conservation.

Emphasising the educational potential of the project, Mhatre proposed facilities to help school students learn about wildlife, biodiversity and environmental conservation. The complex should also be accessible to persons with disabilities, with suitable pathways, toilets and other essential amenities, he said.

The proposal further calls for adequate parking, drinking water facilities, toilets and security arrangements for visitors. Mhatre has also stressed the need to establish a financially sustainable system for the long-term maintenance and management of the facility.

Environmental And Regulatory Requirements

However, the proposal notes that the zoo component would require a detailed assessment of land availability, environmental impact, animal welfare requirements, veterinary infrastructure and statutory permissions before it could be developed in accordance with applicable regulations.

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“The project could improve the quality of life of residents while creating opportunities for local tourism and employment. The civic body should examine the proposal seriously and initiate the necessary steps towards its feasibility and implementation,” Mhatre said.

The proposal has been forwarded to the municipal secretary for necessary action.

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