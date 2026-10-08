Panvel Municipal Corporation Plants 700 Saplings Across 4 Wards Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

Residents, students and civic officials joined PMC’s citywide plantation drive aimed at creating a greener Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, October 8, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday undertook a tree plantation drive across all four ward committees, planting around 700 saplings as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 and Seva Sankalp campaigns.

The drive was conducted under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale. The civic body said the initiative was aimed at promoting environmental conservation while strengthening its ongoing cleanliness campaign.

Saplings of karanj, jamun, amla, kadamba, bakul and other environmentally beneficial and medicinal species were planted at various locations across the four wards.

पनवेलमध्ये ‘एक पेड माँ के नाम’ वृक्षारोपण मोहीम उत्साहात ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’ व ‘सेवा संकल्प अभियान’ अंतर्गत प्रत्येक प्रभागात वृक्षारोपण लोकप्रतिनिधी, अधिकारी, नागरिकांचा उत्स्फूर्त सहभाग. #PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel #एकपेडमाँकेनाम #पर्यावरणसंवर्धन #सेवासंकल्पअभियान https://t.co/H3mk5qRfUM — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 7, 2026

Participation Across Four Wards

Elected representatives, civic officials, students, social organisations and local residents participated in the drive.

In Ward Committee A, corporators Yogita Sameer Phadke, Vijayashree Santosh Patil, Leena Nandkumar Mhatre, Ravindra Bhagat and Monica Mahanawar participated along with Sayali Sark and residents.

Ward Committee B saw participation from corporators Haresh Keni, Tushar Patil, Pragati Patil, Leena Garad and Uttam Morbekar. Members of Rotary Club of Sunrise, including Chhaya Taralekar, and students and teachers of Ryan School, Sector 11, also joined the plantation drive.

In Ward Committee C, corporator Sitatai Patil and social workers Sunil Gowari and Vinay Gowari participated.

In Ward Committee D, commissioner Mangesh Chitale, ward committee chairman Ajay Bahira, corporators Snehal Dhamale, advocate Manoj Bhujbal, Shweta Bahira, Priyanka Kandpile, Ruchita Londhe, Ganesh Kadu, Ketan Bhagat, Latif Sheikh and Arya Jadhav participated along with former corporators Tejas Kandpile and Surekha Mohkar, social worker Pravin Jadhav and NSS students.

Various social organisations, women’s groups and social workers from Panvel also participated in the initiative.

Garden Department Coordinates Drive

The plantation drive was planned by the PMC’s garden department under the directions of deputy commissioner Nanasaheb Kamthe and guidance of assistant commissioner Dr Rupali Mane and department head Anil Kokare. Garden supervisors Nitin Rathod, Vishal Hudekar, Siddharth Kamble and Mangilal Jadhav, along with junior engineers Saket Patil and Atish Patil and other staff, coordinated the drive.

Health inspectors Arun Kamble and Jitendra Madhvi and sanitation inspectors from all four wards were also present.

Civic Body Vows To Ensure Survival

The PMC said the initiative would not be restricted to planting trees and that efforts would be made to ensure the regular care and survival of the saplings.

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The civic body said combining tree plantation with the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign was aimed at making Panvel greener and healthier.

Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, the trees planted in honour of mothers are expected to provide shade, cleaner air and environmental benefits for future generations, officials and elected representatives said.

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