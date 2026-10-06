Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Free Ayushman Card e-KYC Camps For Eligible Beneficiaries

PMC health centres are facilitating free e-KYC and Ayushman card generation for eligible residents under government health schemes | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, October 6, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched the process of issuing Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The civic body has urged eligible residents to complete the mandatory e-KYC process and obtain their Ayushman cards. The entire process is being carried out free of cost.

Special Camps For E-KYC

Special camps are being organised at various municipal health centres to facilitate e-KYC and generate Ayushman cards for eligible beneficiaries. The physical cards will be distributed to beneficiaries once they are made available by the government.

Under the schemes, eligible beneficiaries can avail themselves of cashless treatment, including surgeries and other approved medical procedures, for illnesses covered under the schemes at empanelled government and private hospitals.

Beneficiaries do not have to pay out of pocket for treatments covered under the approved packages. As per the scheme guidelines, the cost of eligible treatment is reimbursed directly to the empanelled hospital.

Documents Required

Residents seeking an Ayushman card should carry their Aadhaar card, a mobile number linked to Aadhaar for OTP verification, ration card or family identity card, and the required identity documents of family members.

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The civic body has appealed to eligible residents to visit the nearest municipal health centre where camps are being held and complete their e-KYC process to obtain the Ayushman card.

For further information, residents can contact the Ayushman Bharat helpline on 14555.

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