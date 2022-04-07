Panvel: Only 1 active case of COVID-19 in PMC, five wards have zero cases

After almost two years, the number of active cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come down to just one. At present, only one active case is left under the PMC jurisdiction.

On April 7, no new case was reported under the PMC jurisdiction and one patient was discharged.

The only active case is left in the Kalamboli node and the remaining five nodes do not have active cases of Covid.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.49 while 1415 people lost their lives due to infections. Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 93,960 cases of Covid were reported of which 92,543 recovered with 98.49 percent. To date, the civic body has already conducted a total of 12,74,950 Covid tests

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:06 PM IST