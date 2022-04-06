Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur demands lowering VAT on petrol and diesel

At a time when the oil companies are increasing petrol and diesel prices every day for the last two weeks, the BJP's North Raigad district president and MLA Prashant Thakur has demanded the state government to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to the common man.

Thakur said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has recently reduced the VAT on CNG by 10 per cent. “For the first time in the last two and a half years, this government has decided to reduce the burden on the people by reducing taxes. But the decision is only to show off,” said Thakur.

He added that for the last one and a half years, the BJP has been demanding a reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel. However, the government has ignored their demands, said Thakur.

On the contrary, common citizens ask why doesn’t Thakur make a similar demand from the central government as petrol and diesel prices started rising soon after the election of the five states got over. “It’s unfortunate that MLA Thakur does not have courage to ask his own government in Delhi to check the daily rise in price of petrol and diesel,” said Pallavi Patil, a Kharghar resident.

