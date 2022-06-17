Panvel: Now citizens can lodge complaints against illegal hoardings via toll-free number

Photo: Representative Image

In the last two days, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) removed more than 600 illegal hoardings across the city and has also issued a toll-free number for the common public where they can register their complaints regarding any illegal hoardings if they come to know.

The civic administration has also warned political parties to remove the illegal hoardings themselves or be ready to face action.

Kailash Gawade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of PMC, said that a toll-free number has been issued as per the direction of the Bombay High Court.

“The toll-free number is available for the common public where they can complain regarding illegal hoardings to the civic body. Their name will be kept secret,” said Gawade.

Last month, taking a serious note of the menace of illegal banners and hoardings by political parties and their workers in Mumbai and other cities and towns in the state, the Bombay High Court had directed the Maharashtra government and all civic bodies and district councils to submit a report on steps taken against such hoardings and banners.

The civic bodies were also asked to issue a toll-free number for the public to complain about illegal banners and hoardings.

Gawade said that the civic body has a 'Hoarding Policy' and before putting any banners or hoarding, there is a need to take permission.

“We conduct drives from time to time against the illegal hoarding across the city, and similar drives will be taken in days to come,” said Gawade, adding that the civic body requires support from political parties and the common public.

The civic body has issued a toll-free number, a WhatsApp number, landline numbers, and an email id to register complaints.

The term of the PMC will end next month and the election process will begin. Political parties will face the heat of the civic body’s action on illegal hoardings and banners.