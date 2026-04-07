Panvel News: Tribal Villagers Launch Indefinite Hunger Strike At Konkan Bhavan Over Delay In Sakav Bridge Repairs

Tribal residents protest at Konkan Bhavan demanding urgent repair of damaged sakav bridge in Panvel | File Photo

Panvel, April 7: Tribal residents from Kalhe (Moratakka) village in Panvel taluka have launched an indefinite hunger strike outside the Konkan Bhavan in Belapur from Tuesday (April 7), demanding urgent attention to their long-pending civic issues.

Demand for repair of rural bridge

The protest centres around the demand for repairs to a sakav - a small bridge on Rural Road No. 296. Villagers claim they have repeatedly submitted representations to the authorities in the past, but no concrete action has been taken despite continuous follow-ups.

Monsoon concerns and risk of fund lapse

According to the protesters, the lack of repairs has caused severe inconvenience in daily life, especially during the monsoon, when the situation becomes extremely difficult.

They also expressed concern that funds already sanctioned for the repair work may lapse if not utilised in time, further intensifying resentment among residents.

Protest resumes after election code delay

The villagers had earlier postponed the agitation due to the election code of conduct. However, with no progress even after that, they have now resorted to an indefinite hunger strike.

Villagers warn of continued agitation

Among those participating in the protest are Ganpat Lahu Pawar, Gokul Jagan Naik, Chandrakant Namdev Salunkhe, Baban Bhagya Pawar, Dattatraya Krishna Waghmare, along with Sachin Patil and other members of the Gram Sanvardhan Social Organisation.

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“We will not withdraw the hunger strike until the repair work on the sakav actually begins,” the protesters warned, adding that the administration will be held fully responsible for any untoward incident during the agitation.

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