Panvel News: PMC Mayor Nitin Patil Inaugurates Cloth Bag Vending Machine At Ganesh Vegetable Market To Promote Plastic-Free Shopping

Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor Nitin Patil inaugurates a cloth bag vending machine installed at Ganesh vegetable market to encourage shoppers to avoid plastic bags | File Photo

Panvel, March 9: In an effort to promote eco-friendly alternatives and reduce plastic usage, the Inner Wheel Club of Panvel has installed a cloth bag vending machine at the Ganesh vegetable market near the lake in Panvel.

Encouraging shoppers to switch from plastic

The initiative aims to encourage shoppers to shift from plastic bags to reusable cloth bags while purchasing vegetables and other items at the market. Customers can obtain a cloth bag by simply inserting a Rs 10 coin into the vending machine, making it a convenient and affordable option.

Inauguration by civic officials

The machine was inaugurated by Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor Nitin Patil and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate.

Addressing environmental concerns

Members of the club said the initiative was launched in response to the growing environmental concerns caused by plastic waste, which contributes to clogged drains, harm to animals, and pollution of soil and water bodies.

Part of ongoing social initiatives

By making cloth bags easily accessible in a busy market, the club hopes to encourage more residents to adopt sustainable habits.

The Inner Wheel Club of Panvel said the project is part of its ongoing social initiatives and urged citizens to support efforts to build a plastic-free environment by opting for reusable cloth bags.

