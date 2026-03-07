International Women’s Day 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Exhibition Of Women SHG Products

Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil inaugurates a three-day exhibition of products made by women’s self-help groups at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel | File Photo

Panvel, March 7: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has organised a three-day exhibition and sale of products made by women’s self-help groups (SHGs) to mark International Women’s Day.

Exhibition inaugurated by deputy mayor

The exhibition was inaugurated on Friday by Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel.

Municipal corporators Darshana Bhoir and Monika Mahanagar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Meghmale, Deputy Commissioner Mangala Malve, Assistant Commissioner Dr Rupali Mane and other officials were present at the inauguration.

Initiative aims to promote women entrepreneurship

Civic officials said the initiative aims to encourage women’s entrepreneurship and strengthen the economic independence of women in the municipal area. The exhibition has been organised under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Wide range of products on display

The exhibition will continue for three days—Saturday, Sunday and Monday—and features a variety of products made by women’s self-help groups, including food items, jewellery, woollen products, pearl craft items, bedsheets, garments, Ayurvedic products, sarees and incense sticks.

Citizens urged to support women entrepreneurs

Additional Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Meghmale appealed to citizens to visit the exhibition in large numbers and support the women entrepreneurs from self-help groups.

