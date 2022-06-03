e-Paper Get App

Panvel: NCP leaders discuss pre-monsoon works with PMC official

NCP youth working president Shaibaz Patel said that they discussed several points at the meeting including tree pruning from Kharghar Hiranandani to Sector 40.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
article-image

The NCP leaders of the Panvel area met Trupti Sandbhor, the additional commissioner of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and discussed pre-monsoon work in Kharghar- Taloja node.

While they praised the civic body for doing a commendable job in various parts of its jurisdictions, they also raised concern over poor work carried out in the Taloja area.

NCP youth working president Shaibaz Patel said that they discussed several points at the meeting including tree pruning from Kharghar Hiranandani to Sector 40.

“Tree branches have grown across Kharghar and Taloja. It is very important to prune these growing branches or leaves before the onset of the monsoon to avoid any tree falling incidents. Similarly, Taloja node also needs a lot of work to be done before monsoon,” said Patel.

During the meeting, they also discussed the cleaning of gutters, and large drains, and repairing roads before the onset of rains.

Read Also
Mumbai is monsoon ready: BMC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPanvel: NCP leaders discuss pre-monsoon works with PMC official

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports 763 COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports 763 COVID-19 cases

Clashes erupt in Kanpur over BJP spokesperson's remarks on Prophet ahead of PM, Prez visit

Clashes erupt in Kanpur over BJP spokesperson's remarks on Prophet ahead of PM, Prez visit

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 5-time rise in active cases of Covid-19 in one month

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 5-time rise in active cases of Covid-19 in one month

Mumbai man, repeat offender, gets death penalty for rape and murder of minor

Mumbai man, repeat offender, gets death penalty for rape and murder of minor

Panvel: NCP leaders discuss pre-monsoon works with PMC official

Panvel: NCP leaders discuss pre-monsoon works with PMC official