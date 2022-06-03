Panvel: NCP leaders discuss pre-monsoon works with PMC official

The NCP leaders of the Panvel area met Trupti Sandbhor, the additional commissioner of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and discussed pre-monsoon work in Kharghar- Taloja node.

While they praised the civic body for doing a commendable job in various parts of its jurisdictions, they also raised concern over poor work carried out in the Taloja area.

NCP youth working president Shaibaz Patel said that they discussed several points at the meeting including tree pruning from Kharghar Hiranandani to Sector 40.

“Tree branches have grown across Kharghar and Taloja. It is very important to prune these growing branches or leaves before the onset of the monsoon to avoid any tree falling incidents. Similarly, Taloja node also needs a lot of work to be done before monsoon,” said Patel.

During the meeting, they also discussed the cleaning of gutters, and large drains, and repairing roads before the onset of rains.

