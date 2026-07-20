Panvel Municipal Corporation's Ashadhi Wari Campaign Promotes Organ Donation, Healthcare Awareness Across Maharashtra

PMC's organ donation awareness dindi is engaging Ashadhi Wari devotees through healthcare camps, street plays and public outreach | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, July 20, 2026: An organ donation and healthcare awareness campaign jointly organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Dhanvantari Organisation for Socio-Health Transformation (DOST) is receiving an enthusiastic response from devotees participating in the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage.

Carrying the message, "Organ donation is the truest gift of life," the awareness procession (dindi) is travelling alongside the pilgrimage, encouraging devotees and the public to learn about organ donation and pledge their support for the life-saving cause.

पनवेल महापालिकेच्या अवयवदान दिंडीचा महाराष्ट्रभर जागर ; वारकरी व नागरिकांचा उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद



आषाढी वारीच्या पवित्र सोहळ्यात "अवयवदान हीच खरी जीवनदानाची वारी" हा मानवतेचा संदेश घेऊन मार्गक्रमण करणाऱ्या पनवेल महानगरपालिका व धन्वंतरीज ऑर्गनायझेशन फॉर सोशियो-हेल्थ ट्रान्सफॉर्मेशन… pic.twitter.com/9zErZfAK7l — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) July 18, 2026

The campaign has currently reached Indapur, where thousands of Warkaris, local residents and social organisations welcomed the initiative. Many devotees came forward to learn about organ donation and expressed their willingness to pledge their organs.

Healthcare Initiative Gains Momentum

PMC's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Anand Gosavi, visited the awareness procession and interacted with volunteers, organisers and pilgrims. He said organ donation is the highest humanitarian act, enabling a person to give the gift of life to others even after death.

The campaign was flagged off on July 2 by MLA Prashant Thakur, Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

According to PMC, the initiative has so far organised 55 street plays, 14 healthcare camps that provided medical treatment to 6,984 Warkaris, and six foot-care camps benefiting 790 pilgrims.

Around 8,000 informational pamphlets have also been distributed as part of the awareness drive. A special lecture for medical professionals was also organised in Baramati.

Awareness Drive Widely Appreciated

Officials said the initiative combines healthcare services, public awareness and humanitarian values, and has been widely appreciated across Maharashtra for promoting organ donation among the large number of devotees participating in the Wari.

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"Organ donation is the highest humanitarian commitment because it gives another person a chance to live even after one's death. The overwhelming response from devotees and citizens is encouraging and shows that awareness about organ donation is growing. Every citizen should learn about organ donation and become part of this life-saving movement," Dr Gosavi said.

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