 Panvel Municipal Corporation Warns Builders Of Strict Action For Violating Pollution And Safety Norms
Panvel Municipal Corporation Warns Builders Of Strict Action For Violating Pollution And Safety Norms

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has warned construction developers of strict action for failing to follow pollution-control and safety norms, reiterating 15 mandatory guidelines and directing builders to ensure verifiable compliance to curb dust pollution and protect residents.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Commissioner Mangesh Chitale issued the warning during a meeting with construction developers held at the PMC headquarters on Tuesday | File Photo

Panvel, Dec 31: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a stern warning to construction developers operating within its limits, stating that strict action will be taken against those failing to comply with prescribed pollution-control and safety guidelines.

Warning issued amid complaints of dust pollution

Commissioner Mangesh Chitale issued the warning during a meeting with construction developers held at the PMC headquarters on Tuesday, convened to address complaints of dust pollution and inconvenience to residents caused by construction activities.

Senior civic officials attend meeting

Senior civic officials, including Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Assistant Town Planner Keshav Shinde, Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, Design Assistant Aniket Durgawale, and Chief Draftsman Nitin Huddar, were present at the meeting.

High Court norms to be strictly enforced

Chitale said the civic body is focusing on strict enforcement of preventive measures laid down by the High Court to control air pollution. He directed developers to ensure compliance with norms related to air quality, cleanliness and worker safety, warning that failure to implement these measures within stipulated timelines would invite punitive action.

Fifteen mandatory guidelines reiterated

As part of the directive, the PMC reiterated 15 mandatory guidelines for construction and demolition sites. These include erecting 25-foot-high metal barricades around sites, covering buildings with wet cloth or tarpaulin, continuous water sprinkling and use of smog guns, proper handling and disposal of construction and demolition waste, and ensuring that material-transport vehicles are fully covered and not overloaded.

CCTV, air monitors and worker safety stressed

Developers have also been instructed to install CCTV cameras and sensor-based air pollution monitors at construction sites, carry out dust-generating activities in enclosed areas, and ensure that workers use personal protective equipment such as masks, goggles and helmets.

Developers asked to upload compliance proof

Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete stressed that compliance with the guidelines must be strict and verifiable, and instructed developers to upload photographs of pollution-control measures implemented at their sites for municipal inspection.

Absence of MPCB and MIDC officials flagged

Representatives of industry bodies including CREDAI, MCHI and BNAM attended the meeting. However, officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and MIDC were absent, a lapse that drew strong displeasure from the commissioner, officials said.

