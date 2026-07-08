Panvel Municipal Corporation Urges Residents To Cooperate With BLOs During Electoral Roll Verification Drive

Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil has appealed to residents to cooperate with Booth Level Officers during the Special Intensive Revision 2026 of electoral rolls | X - @PanvelCorp

Navi Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged residents to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carrying out door-to-door verification under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls, an exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India to update and authenticate voter records.

Door-To-Door Verification Underway

The verification drive is being conducted from June 30 to July 29 across the PMC limits. During this period, BLOs will visit every household to verify voter details and collect the necessary information and documents required for updating the electoral roll.

मतदार यादीचे विशेष सखोल पुनरीक्षण (SIR) – २०२६ कार्यक्रमास नागरिकांनी प्रशासनास सहकार्य करावे



भारत निवडणूक आयोगाच्या निर्देशानुसार मतदार यादीचे विशेष सखोल पुनरीक्षण (SIR) – २०२६ कार्यक्रमांतर्गत दि. ३० जून ते २९ जुलै २०२६ या कालावधीत पनवेल महानगरपालिका हद्दीतील प्रत्येक… pic.twitter.com/NElrRX20HY — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) July 7, 2026

Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil appealed to citizens to extend full cooperation to the visiting officials to help ensure that the voters' list remains accurate, transparent and up to date.

Residents have been advised to verify their own and their family members' electoral details in advance through the Election Commission's voter portal or the ECINet mobile application. They should also carefully fill in the enumeration form provided by the BLO, submit the signed copy to the official and retain a copy for their records.

List Of Acceptable Documents

According to the civic body, acceptable supporting documents include a birth certificate, passport, Class 10 or other educational certificates, residence certificate, caste certificate, identity cards issued to government or public sector employees and pensioners, family registers maintained by State or local authorities, government-issued land or house allotment certificates, Forest Rights certificates, proof from the National Register of Citizens, and identity or other certificates issued before July 1, 1987, by banks, post offices, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) or the government.

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“No eligible voter should be left out of the electoral roll and no ineligible person should be included. We appeal to all citizens to actively participate in this exercise and extend full cooperation to the Booth Level Officers,” Patil said.

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