Panvel Municipal Corporation Urges Private Pre-Primary Schools To Complete Mandatory ECCE Registration Under NEP 2020

PMC has called on pre-primary schools and early childhood education centres to register through the state's ECCE portal in compliance with NEP 2020 norms | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, June 10, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has called upon all private pre-primary schools and early childhood education centres operating within its jurisdiction to complete their mandatory registration in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and state government guidelines.

Registration Made Compulsory By Directorate Of Primary Education

The appeal follows directions issued by the Directorate of Primary Education, which has made registration compulsory for all private institutions imparting education to children in the 3–6 years age group.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेकडून पूर्व प्राथमिक शिक्षण देणाऱ्या खाजगी केंद्रांना नोंदणीचे आवाहन



राष्ट्रीय शिक्षण धोरण-2020 अंतर्गत 3 ते 6 वर्षे वयोगटातील बालकांना पूर्व प्राथमिक शिक्षण देणाऱ्या सर्व खाजगी केंद्रांनी शासनाच्या नियमानुसार नोंदणी करणे आवश्यक असल्याचे आवाहन प्राथमिक शिक्षण… pic.twitter.com/QgSF7ovvwd — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) June 10, 2026

Foundational Stage Under NEP 5+3+3+4 Structure

Under the National Education Policy's 5+3+3+4 academic structure, the first five years are classified as the Foundational Stage, comprising three years of pre-primary education for children aged 3 to 6 years, followed by Classes I and II.

To streamline and officially register institutions offering early childhood education, the Maharashtra government has launched the Pre School Registration Portal (ECCE).

Details Required For Registration

The portal facilitates the submission of key institutional details, including management information, student enrolment, physical infrastructure, teaching and non-teaching staff details, along with the required supporting documents.

PMC Appeals To Pre-Schools To Register

The civic body has urged all pre-schools, nurseries, Junior KG, and Senior KG centres in its jurisdiction to complete their registration by filling in the required information through the Pre School Registration Portal (ECCE) available on the Maharashtra government's education website.

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The corporation has appealed to all eligible institutions to complete the registration process at the earliest to ensure compliance with government regulations and facilitate better monitoring and standardisation of early childhood education.

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