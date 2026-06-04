Panvel Municipal Corporation Undertakes Drain-Cleaning Drive In Rohinjan Village Ahead Of Monsoon

Drain-cleaning operations in Rohinjan village aim to improve water flow and reduce monsoon-related sanitation and flooding concerns | File Photo

Panvel, June 4: Drain-cleaning work was carried out in Rohinjan village under Ward No. 1 following sustained efforts by former Rohinjan Gram Panchayat sarpanch and Panvel Taluka OBC Cell president Nandkumar Mhatre, local residents said.

The cleaning operation covered drains located near the residence of Vijay Patil and close to Today Anandam Society, areas where residents had raised concerns over clogged drainage and water stagnation.

Drainage improved ahead of monsoon

Officials of the Panvel Municipal Corporation responded to the representations and undertook the cleaning work, resulting in improved water flow and drainage in the locality. Residents said the action has provided relief, particularly ahead of the monsoon season.

The cleaning of drains is expected to help reduce waterlogging, mosquito breeding, foul odour and other public health concerns that typically arise during periods of heavy rainfall.

Residents welcome initiative

Speaking on the occasion, Mhatre said, "We remain committed to resolving issues related to basic civic amenities. Efforts will continue to ensure that citizens' grievances are brought to the attention of the administration and addressed at the earliest."

Municipal employees, local residents and community representatives, including Suresh Porji, Vijay Patil, Nehal Thakur and Umesh Madhvi, were present during the cleaning drive.

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Residents welcomed the initiative and said such preventive measures would contribute to better sanitation, public health and overall civic conditions in the Rohinjan area during the monsoon season.

Local representatives stated that cleanliness, public health and civic infrastructure issues in the area would continue to receive priority attention in the coming months.

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