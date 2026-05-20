Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil Inspects Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning As PMC Intensifies Sanitation Works Across City |

With the monsoon approaching, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified drain cleaning and sanitation works across the city to prevent waterlogging and maintain public hygiene.

Kharghar drain cleaning

As part of the pre-monsoon preparedness measures, cleaning of an open drain between Devdarshan Society and Pooja Society in Sector 19 of Kharghar was undertaken using poclain machines on Tuesday. The work was inspected by Panvel mayor Nitin Patil along with civic officials and local representatives.

The inspection was carried out in the presence of Leader of the House Prakash Binedar, corporators Pravin Patil, Madhu Patil, Vasudev Patil, Brijesh Patel and Naresh Thakur, deputy commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, health department chief Anil Kokare and health inspector Jitendra Madhvi.

Special cleanliness campaign

The civic body also conducted a special cleanliness campaign under the initiative titled “Mayor in Your Ward for Cleanliness” in ward number 4. During the drive, fogging and spraying operations were carried out and garbage collection vehicles and bell carts were deployed to clean the locality.

Mayor Nitin Patil reviewed sanitation measures in the area and directed officials to ensure cleanliness at neglected spots in view of public health concerns during the rainy season. Following the instructions, cleaning operations were undertaken at multiple locations.

Sanitation staff present

Sanitation inspectors Atul Mohokar, Kunal Gaikwad, Sandeep Bhoir, Ajay Thakur, Parag Patil and Mitesh Gaykar, along with spraying department supervisor Dhananjay Mhatre, sanitation workers and civic staff, were present during the drive.

Separately, the mayor also conducted inspections of drains at various locations in Kalamboli city to assess the city’s preparedness for the monsoon.

During the visit, Patil stressed the importance of timely drain desilting and smooth water flow to prevent flooding and inconvenience to residents during heavy rainfall. He instructed civic officials to complete all required works on priority while ensuring public safety.

Deputy mayor Pramila Patil, standing committee chairman Baban Mukadam, Leader of the House Prakash Binedar, corporators Ravindra Bhagat and Vijay Khanavkar, corporators Monica Mahanavar and Saraswati Kathara, Raigad district secretary Ravishheth Patil, Ramdas Mahanavar, Keshav Yadav and local residents were present during the inspection.

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