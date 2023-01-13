Panvel Municipal Corporation to take penal action for selling nylon manja | Representational pic

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, has ordered the civic administration to take action against all the shops, institutions, establishments and individuals in the municipal area if they are found selling nylon manja [used to fly kites] ahead of Makar Sankranti.

The civic body said that they will take penal action against the violators.

Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC

The decision was taken after the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court asked the state DGP to introduce dedicated cells and provide telephone numbers where one can lodge complaints against the use of nylon manja.

The High Court has directed to ban transport, sale, storage and use of nylon nets which are harmful to birds and humans under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

As per the order, penal and criminal action will be taken by the local body if found guilty of selling, storing and using nylon manja (kite string). “If anyone violates the order within the municipal limits, penal as well as legal action will be taken against the culprits,” said Deshmukh.

Where can citizens complain?

Citizens can complain about it to the local ward office. The number of 'A' ward (Kharghar, Taloja) officer Jitendra Madhvi (Mobile No. 9819998788), 'B ward (Kalamboli) officer Sadashiv Kavathe (9819633174), C ward (Kamothe) officer Arvind Patil (9322351897), and D ward Amar Patil (8369673169).

Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde has appealed to contact the four ward officers to register a complaint.