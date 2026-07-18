Panvel Municipal Corporation To Set Up Modern Animal Crematorium At Kharghar For Dignified Disposal

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at improving urban sanitation, protecting public health and ensuring dignified disposal of dead animals, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to establish a modern animal crematorium at Kharghar. The project will provide scientific and environmentally safe disposal of stray, pet and large animals, addressing a long-pending civic challenge in the rapidly expanding city.

Project Location and Design

The crematorium will come up on Plot No. 13B in Sector 14, Kharghar, on a 402.88 sq m plot. Designed with modern pollution-control technology, the facility will ensure that animal carcasses are disposed of in a scientific, hygienic and environmentally sustainable manner.

As Panvel witnesses rapid urbanisation driven by infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu, Metro connectivity, industrial growth and large residential developments, the population of stray and pet animals has also increased significantly. Civic officials say the absence of a dedicated animal cremation facility has often resulted in carcasses of dogs, cats and other animals remaining on roads for hours after accidents, causing foul odour, increasing the risk of infection and affecting public hygiene.

Monsoon Health Risks

The proposed facility is expected to significantly strengthen the city's sanitation system, particularly during the monsoon when decomposing carcasses pose a higher risk of spreading disease-causing bacteria and viruses.

The project will feature two separate cremation systems. A gas-based cremator with a capacity of 50 to 100 kg per hour will cater to small animals such as dogs and cats, while a separate unit capable of handling carcasses weighing up to 500 kg will be installed for large animals, including cattle and buffaloes. The structure will consist of an RCC foundation with a steel superstructure rising nearly 30 feet, incorporating modern emission-control systems to minimise environmental impact.

Benefits for Gaushalas and Livestock Owners

Municipal officials believe the project will also benefit gaushalas, panjarapoles and livestock owners, who often struggle with the disposal of dead cattle due to their size and transportation difficulties. The dedicated high-capacity unit will offer a practical solution for handling large animal carcasses.

Apart from improving public sanitation, the facility is expected to ease the burden on municipal sanitation workers, who currently have to manually handle and dispose of dead animals while facing considerable health risks. Scientific disposal through the new facility will make the process safer and more efficient.

The project is also expected to provide emotional relief to pet owners. With pet ownership increasing steadily in urban areas, many families consider their dogs and cats as members of the household. However, the absence of an authorised facility for dignified last rites has often left owners with limited options. The new crematorium will allow pet owners to perform respectful final rites for their animals.

Health experts have long warned that improper disposal of animal carcasses can lead to the spread of bacteria, viruses and other infectious agents, particularly during hot and humid weather. Civic officials say the modern crematorium will substantially reduce these risks while preventing contamination of soil, groundwater and air, which often results from open burial or dumping of carcasses.

The initiative is being viewed as an important step towards sustainable urban development, balancing public health, environmental conservation, animal welfare and city cleanliness. As one of Maharashtra's fastest-growing urban centres, Panvel's investment in dedicated animal waste management infrastructure is expected to serve as a model for other municipal corporations across the state.

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