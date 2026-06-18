Panvel Municipal Corporation To Restore 29 Old Wells To Enhance Water Availability And Groundwater Recharge

Panvel Municipal Corporation is set to begin restoration of 29 old wells to improve water availability and strengthen local water resources | AI Generated Image

Panvel, June 18: In a significant move aimed at addressing the growing water shortage across the city, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cleared the way for the restoration, repair and rejuvenation of 29 old wells within its jurisdiction.

Civic officials said work on the project is expected to begin within the next two days following the conclusion of the Legislative Council election code of conduct.

The initiative comes at a time when pressure on Panvel’s water supply system has been steadily increasing due to rapid urbanisation and population growth.

Water supplied by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been unable to keep pace with rising demand. The situation has been further aggravated by the depletion of usable storage in the Dehrang Dam.

To reduce dependence on external sources and strengthen local water security, the civic body has decided to revive neglected wells and other traditional water resources across the city.

Focus on local water sources

Municipal officials said the project is intended not only to provide an alternative source of water but also to improve groundwater recharge and enhance long-term water sustainability.

As part of the restoration drive, the wells will undergo desilting, cleaning, structural repairs and strengthening. Their storage capacity will also be increased to make them functional and usable once again.

Many of the wells have remained neglected for years and are currently in a dilapidated condition. The civic body plans to restore them in phases through specialised technical agencies.

Officials added that the municipality is also exploring broader long-term measures, including lake rejuvenation, rainwater harvesting and the development of other local water resources to mitigate future water shortages.

Project funded through award grant

The restoration work will be funded through prize money received by the Panvel Municipal Corporation under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0. The corporation had received the award for its performance in environmental conservation, water management, green initiatives and sustainable development.

According to the administration, utilising the award funds for well restoration will help implement effective water conservation measures while also reducing financial pressure on the civic body. Officials noted that the contracts for the repair works were awarded at competitive rates, resulting in additional savings for the municipality.

Work to begin shortly

“Temporary measures alone cannot solve the water supply challenges. Sustainable and long-term solutions are the need of the hour. Therefore, we have prioritised the rejuvenation of local water sources,” said Swarup Kharge, Deputy Commissioner of the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

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“The repair and restoration work of 29 wells, which had been delayed due to the election code of conduct, will now commence. Work orders have already been issued, and the actual work will begin within the next two days,” Kharge added.

The civic body aims to complete the project in a time-bound manner and strengthen water availability across the municipal area, particularly during periods of water stress and delayed monsoons.

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