Panvel Civic Body To Save 1.15 MLD Drinking Water Through Sewage Recycling Project | Representative Image

Against the backdrop of worsening water scarcity in the Panvel Municipal Corporation area, the civic body has adopted wastewater recycling as an alternative solution. The corporation has launched a project to use treated sewage water for maintaining large public gardens, and once the initiative becomes operational in 46 gardens by the end of July, it is expected to save 1.15 MLD (million litres per day) of potable water.

Panvel has become the first ‘D’ category municipal corporation in Maharashtra to directly use treated sewage water from drainage pipelines for maintaining greenery in public gardens.

The Panvel region is currently facing a water shortage of nearly 30 MLD. Since various Central and State government water supply projects are expected to take at least one to two years to be completed, the civic body has focused on temporary and alternative measures.

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There are a total of 93 gardens in the Panvel Municipal Corporation area. Of these, 46 gardens spread over more than 5,000 square metres each have been selected for the project. At present, treated sewage water is already being used in four gardens in Kamothe and eight in Kalamboli, taking the total number of operational gardens to 12.

“The pollution levels in the treated wastewater are maintained below the prescribed limits after the purification process. The water is tested daily in laboratories. This is the first experiment involving reuse of treated sewage water, and in the coming months similar systems will be introduced in all 46 gardens,” said dmc Nanasaheb Kamathe.

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