DRI Mumbai Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport In 'Operation Golden Drop', Seizes ₹4.8 Crore Worth Gold |

Mumbai: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai busted a highly organised gold smuggling syndicate operating through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, under a targeted operation codenamed “Operation Golden Drop.” The agency officials have seized 3 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at around Rs 4.8 crore and have arrested one person in this case.

Modus operandi revealed

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted and seized 3 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at around Rs 4.8 crore. Investigation conducted so far has uncovered a sophisticated and meticulously coordinated modus operandi. Gold dust in wax form was concealed inside specially designed egg-shaped capsules, which were ingested and carried into Mumbai by transit passengers.

The smuggled gold was subsequently received by a cleaning staff member employed at a food outlet within the airport premises for clandestinely taking out and delivering outside the airport, who has since been arrested.

Organized network exposure

The operation exposed the organised network’s attempt to exploit transit passenger channels and airport support systems for gold smuggling into the country while evading customs duties and regulatory scrutiny, officials said.

"This sucessful interdiction assumes significance in the backdrop of the Government’s continued efforts to curb gold smuggling and safeguard the country’s economic interests, particularly in view of the increased customs duty on gold, aimed at conserving precious foreign exchange. The operation highlights DRI’s robust intelligence network, swift operational response, and coordinated enforcement action against transnational smuggling syndicates and insiders working at the airport," said an official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/