Panvel Municipal Corporation To Inaugurate Eco-Friendly Crematorium, Launch Animal Cremation Centre In Kharghar

Panvel Municipal Corporation will inaugurate an eco-friendly crematorium and launch work on an animal cremation centre in Kharghar | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 16: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will inaugurate an eco-friendly crematorium and perform the groundbreaking ceremony for an animal cremation centre at the Hindu crematorium in Sector 14, Kharghar, on Friday.

Inauguration Ceremony Scheduled

The programme will be held at 5 pm on July 17 at the crematorium premises. MLA Prashant Thakur will attend the event as the chief guest, while Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil will preside over the function.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने खारघर, सेक्टर-१४ येथील हिंदू स्मशानभूमीमध्ये पर्यावरणपूरक शवदाहिनीचे लोकार्पण व प्राणी अंत्यसंस्कार केंद्राचे भूमिपूजन* कार्यक्रमाचे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे.



📅 दिनांक : शुक्रवार, १७ जुलै २०२६

🕔 वेळ : सायं. ०५.०० वा.

📍 स्थळ : हिंदू स्मशानभूमी, सेक्टर… pic.twitter.com/y8XNsMENHh — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) July 16, 2026

Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare and Minister for Employment Guarantee Scheme, Horticulture and Saline Land Development Bharat Gogawale are also expected to be present. Other elected representatives, members of the Panvel Municipal Corporation and dignitaries will also attend the event.

Eco-Friendly Facilities Introduced

According to the civic body, the eco-friendly crematorium has been developed to provide a more sustainable and environmentally responsible alternative for last rites. The proposed animal cremation centre is intended to offer a dedicated facility for the dignified disposal of deceased animals.

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Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has appealed to citizens to attend the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony in large numbers.

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