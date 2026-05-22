Panvel Civic Body Holds Meeting To Review Eid Al-Adha Arrangements Including Slaughterhouses And Sanitation |

Panvel Municipal Corporation held a high-level preparatory meeting at its headquarters to review arrangements for Eid al-Adha celebrations scheduled between May 27 and May 30 across the Panvel civic limits.

Focus on slaughterhouse permissions

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil and focused on permissions for temporary slaughterhouses, sanitation measures, law and order, traffic management, and compliance with veterinary regulations during the festival.

Senior civic officials, police officers, elected representatives and members of social organisations attended the meeting. Instructions were issued to all concerned departments to ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations.

Key dignitaries present

Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, House Leader Prakash Binedar, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, Opposition Leader Arvind Mhatre, Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale, Deputy Commissioners Prasenjit Karlekar and Vaibhav Vidhate, along with police and health department officials, were present at the meeting.

The civic body said permissions for temporary qurbani centres and slaughter facilities for large animals, including buffaloes, would be granted through a structured approval process. Ward officers will be authorised to issue permissions at the ward committee level.

Livestock officers sought for monitoring

PMC has also sought the appointment of four livestock development officers from the district deputy commissioner of animal husbandry office to oversee implementation and monitoring during the festival period.

During the meeting, officials were instructed to strictly follow government guidelines, legal provisions and High Court directives related to temporary slaughterhouses. Discussions were also held regarding proper disposal of animal waste generated after qurbani and maintaining hygiene and safety standards during meat transportation.

Officials warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the prescribed rules and regulations.

Mayor Nitin Patil said the administration had directed all departments to ensure that the festival is conducted in a peaceful, clean and organised manner.

“Like every year, the administration will make comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth celebrations. Police deployment and sanitation monitoring will be carried out throughout the festival period,” Patil said.

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