Bandra's Garib Nagar Anti-Encroachment Drive Ends: All 500 Illegal Structures Removed, Debris Clearance On | X / WesternRly

Mumbai: The anti-encroachment drive at Garib Nagar in Bandra East entered its final phase on Friday, with Western Railway officials confirming that all 500 illegal structures marked for demolition have now been removed. Authorities said the remaining work involves partial demolition of upper floors built over 100 protected ground-floor structures and clearance of debris from the site.

Manual demolition to avoid inconvenience

Officials said around 50 per cent of the dismantling work on these partially retained structures has been completed manually to avoid inconvenience to residents. The demolition is being carried out under court orders to clear railway land required for infrastructure expansion and future rail projects. Railway officials also said planning is underway for the rehabilitation of eligible families residing in the protected structures.

A Western Railway official said residents had been given prior notices and sufficient time to vacate before the action began. “The operation has been conducted as per court directives and with safety measures in place. Friday is the final day of demolition activity,” the official said.

Supreme Court rejects stay plea

The demolition drive also received legal backing after the Supreme Court rejected a second leave petition filed by residents seeking a stay on the action. Officials said the petition, filed on May 21, was dismissed, similar to an earlier plea challenging the demolition order.

Meanwhile, authorities have begun barricading work and systematic debris removal at the site. Railway officials said debris from the northern side has already been cleared and temporarily shifted to nearby railway land before final disposal. Security arrangements remain tight, with police personnel deployed round-the-clock to prevent any untoward incident.

300 personnel deployed

According to officials, nearly 300 personnel, including around 250 police staff and 50 workers engaged in debris clearance, were deployed during night operations. Authorities said no accidents or injuries were reported during Friday’s demolition work.

The development comes days after violence erupted during the drive, when a group allegedly pelted stones at police and railway officials. Three more accused were arrested late Thursday night in connection with the incident, taking the total number of arrests to 19, including one minor. No fresh arrests were made on Friday.

Accused remanded till May 26

The accused were produced before the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded them to police custody till May 26. During the hearing, the prosecution said CCTV footage and viral videos were being used to identify those involved in the attack. Police told the court that several personnel were injured during the violence and claimed paver blocks were used in the stone-pelting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 8, Nimit Goyal, said the anti-encroachment drive had remained peaceful for four consecutive days except for the stone-pelting incident. “From tomorrow, police deployment will be reduced, but GRP and RPF personnel will continue to remain stationed at the site for the next seven to eight days,” he said.

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