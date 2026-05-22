Navi Mumbai's NRI Wetland Draws 500 Daily Visitors Despite Heat, Emerges As Top Eco-Tourism Spot |

Navi Mumbai: Even as temperatures continue to soar across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Navi Mumbai’s coastal wetlands are witnessing a steady rise in tourist footfall, with the NRI Wetland emerging as one of the most sought-after destinations with around 500 visitors daily, say activists.

Weekend crowds flock to see flamingos

Environmental activist Sunil Agarwal said the number of visitors increases further during weekends, particularly during the morning and evening hours, as nature lovers, bird watchers and photographers flock to the wetland to witness flamingos and enjoy the natural surroundings despite the intense summer heat.

Visitors are arriving not only from different parts of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai but also from cities such as Amravati, Nashik and Pune, besides tourists from states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Many visitors spend two to three days in Navi Mumbai, staying in nearby hotels and contributing to the local economy.

Navi Mumbai becomes 'Flamingo City'

The spectacular presence of flamingos and the rich biodiversity of the wetlands are steadily transforming Navi Mumbai into a true “Flamingo City”. Environmentalists say the growing popularity of the wetlands also underlines the urgent need to preserve and protect these ecologically sensitive areas for future generations.

“Despite the harsh summer heat, people are visiting the wetlands in large numbers because they want to experience nature and witness the flamingos up close. Navi Mumbai’s wetlands have now become one of Maharashtra’s most important eco-tourism attractions,” Agarwal said.

Safety precautions for visitors

He urged visitors to take precautions while visiting the wetlands. “It involves some walking, so people should wear comfortable walking shoes, carry sufficient water and take precautions against the heat. Visitors should also avoid littering, refrain from disturbing the birds and respect other visitors by not talking loudly or shouting. Most importantly, people should spread the message about protecting these wetlands,” he said.

The NRI Wetland is located opposite Venkatesh Tower in Navi Mumbai. Visitors can access the location through the Google Maps link: https://share.google/mAC74xvLMV4YP3nYF.

Activists have also advised visitors to check tide timings before planning their visit through the website https://share.google/e3ds6UYU3N5qiWDZf. According to them, the best time to visit the wetland is generally between three hours before high tide and up to three hours after high tide, though the timings may vary depending on the tide height and weather conditions.

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