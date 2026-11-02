Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host 9th Diwali Pahat 2026 At Wadala Lake On November 9; Entry Free With Passes

Poet Vaibhav Joshi And Singer Priyanka Barve Will Perform At Panvel’s Diwali Pahat Programme | File Photo

Panvel, November 2, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise the ninth edition of its annual ‘Diwali Pahat 2026’ musical programme at Wadala Lake on Monday, November 9, starting at 5.30 am.

The event, organised by the civic body and sponsored by the Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board, aims to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali through poetry and music.

Poet Vaibhav Joshi And Singer Priyanka Barve To Perform

Renowned poet Vaibhav Joshi will present his popular poetic compositions, while singer Priyanka Barve will entertain the audience with a musical performance. The programme will bring together poetry and music, offering residents an opportunity to celebrate the festival with a cultural experience in the early hours of the morning.

पनवेलमध्ये ९ नोव्हेंबरला रंगणार ‘दिवाळी पहाट २०२६’चा सुरेल सोहळा कवी वैभव जोशी यांच्या काव्यरचना आणि गायिका प्रियांका बर्वे यांच्या सुमधुर गीतांची मेजवानी #PanvelMunicipalCorporation #दिवाळीपहाट२०२६ #diwalivibes #panvel https://t.co/akmwBWBIvg — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) November 2, 2026

Free Entry With Passes

Entry to the programme will be free, but residents will require passes to attend. Pass distribution began on Monday, November 2, and will continue between 10 am and 6 pm.

The passes are available at four locations: Amol Stationery on Tilak Road; the watchman’s desk at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha; the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s D Ward Committee office near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue; and the Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board office at Market Yard, Panvel.

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Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale have appealed to residents to attend the programme in large numbers and enjoy the musical and poetic celebrations of Diwali.

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