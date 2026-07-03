Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Special Voter Revision Camps At 574 Polling Stations On Sunday | File Photo (Representational Image)

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise special camps at 574 polling stations across the Panvel Assembly constituency on Sunday as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of the electoral rolls, in accordance with the Election Commission of India's directions.

BLOs to Distribute and Collect Enumeration Forms

The camps will be held from 9 am to 5 pm, during which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present at their respective polling stations to distribute and collect enumeration forms required for the revision of the voters' list.

The civic administration has appealed to eligible voters to participate in the exercise to ensure that no eligible elector in the Panvel Assembly constituency is left out of the electoral rolls.

Door-to-Door Verification Underway Until July 29

As part of the ongoing revision programme, BLOs have been conducting door-to-door visits across the Panvel Municipal Corporation area from June 30 to July 29 to verify voter details and collect necessary information. Municipal Commissioner and Additional District Election Registration Officer Mangesh Chitale urged residents to extend full cooperation to the BLOs during their visits.

Voter Registration Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak said the revision drive aims to make the electoral rolls more accurate, updated and transparent. He appealed to citizens to provide correct information and cooperate with officials during the verification process.

Voters Can Verify Details via Portal or ECINet App

The administration has also advised residents to verify their own and their family members' voter details through the Election Commission's voter portal or the ECINet mobile application before visiting the camps. Voters have been asked to visit the polling station where they ordinarily cast their vote to submit their enumeration forms.

Those whose names, or the names of their family members, are missing from the electoral roll have been advised to keep supporting documents such as a birth certificate, educational certificate, residence proof, Aadhaar card or other relevant documents ready for verification.

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