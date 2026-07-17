Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Special Voter Enumeration Camps At 574 Polling Stations On July 18 & 19

PMC will organise special voter enumeration camps across all 574 polling stations in the Panvel Assembly constituency on July 18 and 19 | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, July 17, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise special camps on Saturday (July 18) and Sunday (July 19) across all 574 polling stations in the Panvel Assembly constituency as part of the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls for 2026.

The camps will be held from 10 am to 4 pm to facilitate voters in completing the enumeration process. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present at their respective polling stations to distribute and collect enumeration forms and address queries related to the SIR exercise.

मतदार यादीचे विशेष सखोल पुनरीक्षण (SIR) कार्यक्रमांतर्गत शनिवारी व रविवारी विशेष शिबिर

नागरिकांनी सहभागी होण्यासाठी प्रशासनाचे आवाहन



भारत निवडणूक आयोगाच्या निर्देशानुसार मतदार यादीचे विशेष सखोल पुनरीक्षण (SIR) – २०२६ कार्यक्रम सध्या 188 पनवेल विधानसभा मतदार केंद्रात सुरू आहे.… pic.twitter.com/novdiY4cMd — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) July 17, 2026

Special Revision Drive

The Election Commission has launched the Special Intensive Revision programme to ensure that electoral rolls are accurate, updated and transparent. Officials have appealed to eligible voters to actively participate in the exercise so that no eligible voter from the Panvel Assembly constituency is left out of the electoral roll.

As part of the revision drive, BLOs have been conducting door-to-door visits across the Panvel Municipal Corporation area from June 30 to July 29. During these visits, officials are verifying voter information and supporting documents.

PMC Commissioner and Additional District Election Registration Officer Mangesh Chitale urged citizens to cooperate with BLOs by providing accurate information and the required documents during the verification process.

Electoral Registration Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak said the revision aims to make the electoral rolls more accurate and transparent, adding that residents should extend full cooperation to officials during the verification exercise.

Online, Offline Submission Options

According to the administration, voters can also fill out the enumeration form online through the Election Commission's voter portal or the ECINet mobile application after verifying their details and those of their family members in the electoral roll.

Citizens have been advised to visit the same polling station where they usually cast their vote to submit the enumeration form. Those whose names, or the names of their family members, are missing from the electoral roll should keep supporting documents such as a birth certificate, educational certificate, residence proof, Aadhaar card or other relevant documents ready.

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The administration has also appealed to all political parties in the Panvel Assembly constituency to ensure that their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) participate in the special camps and assist eligible voters in completing and submitting their enumeration forms.

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