Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Free Health Check-Up Camp In Kamothe On March 24 Under National Urban Health Mission

Free medical camp in Kamothe aims to boost preventive healthcare access for local residents | File Image

Panvel, March 23: In a bid to strengthen community healthcare services, the Panvel Municipal Corporation will organise a free health check-up camp in Kamothe under the National Urban Health Mission on March 24.

The camp will be conducted by Primary Health Centre No. 14 and aims to provide accessible medical services to residents, especially those from economically weaker sections.

Wide range of medical services on offer

A wide range of health services will be offered at the camp, including general check-ups, screening for tuberculosis and leprosy, skin and eye examinations, blood tests, HIV testing, and physiotherapy. Specialist consultations in gynaecology and paediatrics will also be available.

Additionally, tests such as haemoglobin (HB), random blood sugar (RBS), thyroid profile (T3, T4, TSH), liver and kidney function tests (LFT/RFT), as well as screening for malaria and dengue, will be conducted.

Camp details and timings

The camp will be held at Sai Rachana Society, Plot No. 58B, Sector 21, Kamothe, from 10 am to 1 pm.

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Appeal to residents

Civic officials have appealed to residents to make the most of the initiative and undergo timely health screenings. The camp is being organised with support from local representatives and social workers, including Suresh Pandurang Kharat and Shubhangitai Suresh Kharat.

Authorities said such initiatives are part of ongoing efforts to improve preventive healthcare and early diagnosis among citizens.

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