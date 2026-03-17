Panvel Municipal Corporation Property Tax Centres To Remain Open On Weekends And Holidays Until March 31

Panvel Municipal Corporation keeps property tax collection centres open on weekends and holidays to help residents clear dues before the financial year ends | File Photo

Panvel, March 16: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that its property tax collection centres will remain open on weekends and public holidays until March 31 to help residents clear their dues before the end of the financial year.

Tax collection centres to remain open on weekends

According to the civic body, 11 tax collection centres across the municipal area will operate on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays to make it easier for citizens—especially working professionals—to pay their property tax.

Civic Commissioner Mangesh Chitale appealed to property owners to cooperate with the administration by paying their dues within the stipulated time. “With the financial year coming to an end, citizens should take advantage of this extended facility and clear their property tax at the earliest,” he said.

Centres to operate even on public holidays

The centres will remain open even on holidays such as Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami, Eid al-Fitr and Mahavir Jayanti. On regular working days, tax collection centres will function between 10 am and 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Swarup Kharge held a meeting with property tax department staff and recovery teams, issuing instructions aimed at improving tax collection before the close of the financial year.

Online payment facility and rebate

Officials said property owners who have not yet received their bills can obtain them online through the civic body’s official website panvelmc.org or the KARMITRA PMC mobile application. Citizens paying their property tax online will receive a 2% rebate, the civic body said.

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The municipal corporation has urged all property owners to clear their dues promptly to avoid last-minute rush and assist the civic administration in maintaining services.

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