Panvel Municipal Corporation Proposes 40 Dog Feeding Centres To Tackle Hygiene Issues, Improve Stray Dog Management

Panvel Municipal Corporation plans designated dog feeding centres across the city to regulate stray dog feeding and address sanitation concerns | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, March 13: In a move aimed at addressing hygiene concerns and disputes between residents and animal lovers, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed setting up designated dog feeding centres across the city.

The civic body’s veterinary department has submitted a proposal to establish around 40 such centres within the municipal limits, sources said, adding that a policy decision on the plan is expected soon.

Disputes over stray dog feeding

At present, stray dogs are often fed at random public places, near housing society entrances or on roads, which sometimes leads to unclean surroundings and disagreements between residents and animal feeders.

“We are planning to create designated dog feeding zones so that stray dogs can be fed in a regulated and hygienic manner. This will help prevent food waste from being dumped at random locations and reduce sanitation complaints from residents,” a civic official said.

Regulated feeding for cleanliness

Under the concept, animal lovers and volunteers will be encouraged to feed stray dogs only at these designated locations instead of leaving food in public spaces. Officials believe the move will help reduce food waste littering, foul odour and sanitation problems, while ensuring that stray animals continue to receive food.

According to civic officials, the initiative has a dual objective: maintaining urban cleanliness while safeguarding animal welfare.

“The idea is to strike a balance between compassion for stray animals and the need to maintain cleanliness in residential areas. Designated feeding centres can help address both concerns,” another official from the civic veterinary department said.

Improving stray dog management

The centres are also expected to make stray dog management easier for the municipal veterinary department. Since dogs tend to frequent places where they are regularly fed, officials say it will become easier to track them for vaccination, sterilisation and health check-ups.

Civic officials added that proper management of stray animals requires accurate information about their population, health and movement patterns, which can be monitored more effectively through designated feeding zones.

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Reducing conflicts between residents and feeders

If implemented, the plan is expected to reduce frequent disputes between residents and animal lovers over feeding stray dogs in residential areas while allowing feeding activities to continue in an organised and hygienic manner.

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