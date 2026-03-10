Panvel Municipal Corporation Reviews Facilities And Accessibility Measures For Persons With Disabilities

Panvel Municipal Corporation officials review accessibility initiatives and civic facilities aimed at supporting persons with disabilities across the city | File Photo

Panvel, March 10: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday held a review meeting to assess the implementation of facilities and services for persons with disabilities across the city. Officials reviewed the progress of measures aimed at improving accessibility and support for differently abled citizens.

Focus on improving accessibility in public spaces

The meeting discussed steps to make public spaces more accessible and ensure that essential facilities for persons with disabilities are effectively implemented.

During the review, Shete examined the work undertaken by different departments and issued directions regarding transportation-related facilities as well as improved access to information and technology for persons with disabilities.

Discussions were also held on the schemes and services being provided through the civic body’s disability department and on addressing issues and demands raised by differently abled residents.

Senior civic officials attend meeting

Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Assistant Commissioner Subodh Thanekar and department head Haresh Jadhav were among the officials present at the meeting.

