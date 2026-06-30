Panvel Municipal Corporation To Flag Off 12th Organ Donation Dindi During Ashadhi Wari 2026

Panvel Municipal Corporation will flag off the 12th Organ Donation and Health Services Dindi to promote organ donation awareness | AI Generated Image

Panvel, June 30: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), in association with the Dhanvantaris Organisation for Socio-Health Transformation (DOST), will organise a felicitation and flag-off ceremony for the 12th Organ Donation and Health Services Dindi as part of the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi 2026 celebrations on July 2.

Programme Details

The programme will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur will attend as the chief guest, while Mangesh Chitale will preside over the event.

पनवेल महानगरपालिका व धन्वंतरीज ऑर्गनायझेशन फॉर सोशियो-हेल्थ ट्रान्सफॉर्मेशन - दोस्त यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने

अवयवदान व आरोग्य सेवा दिंडीच्या सत्कार समारंभ व प्रस्थान सोहळ्याचे आयोजन



आषाढी वारी पालखी सोहळा २०२६ निमित्त पनवेल महानगरपालिका व धन्वंतरीज ऑर्गनायझेशन फॉर सोशियो-हेल्थ… pic.twitter.com/yC6N1oZTcI — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) June 30, 2026

Among the special guests will be Ali Mudabbir, Chairman of White Lotus International Hospital, and Milind Hirve. Former president of the Sant Shri Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan, Ramdas Maharaj More, will deliver the keynote address.

Awards And Awareness Drive

The organisers will also felicitate several personalities with the Dindi Award, including Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil, K. C. Luthia, former Director General of Health Services, Maharashtra, Subhash Salunkhe, vascular surgeon Gustad Davar, and Vijay Kasurde.

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The initiative aims to spread awareness about organ donation, promote positive messages on healthcare, and strengthen social responsibility through community participation during the annual pilgrimage.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers and support the awareness initiative.

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