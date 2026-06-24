Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive For 64,172 Children On June 28

PMC healthcare teams are set to vaccinate over 64,000 children during the upcoming Pulse Polio immunisation campaign | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, June 24: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a National Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign across its jurisdiction on Sunday, aiming to administer polio vaccine doses to all children in the 0–5 years age group.

The vaccination drive has been planned under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, with the civic body's Medical Health Department making extensive preparations to ensure maximum coverage.

पनवेल महापालिका क्षेत्रात येत्या रविवारी पोलिओ लसीकरण



पनवेल महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रात येत्या रविवारी (22 जून) राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलिओ मोहीम राबविण्यात येणार आहे. यामध्ये 0 ते 5 वयोगटातील प्रत्येक बालकाला पोलिओ लसी देण्यात येणार आहे. महापौर नितीन पाटील व आयुक्त मंगेश चितळे यांच्या… pic.twitter.com/mQNrVTqFtU — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) June 24, 2026

According to PMC officials, the campaign has set a target of vaccinating 64,172 children below the age of five. To achieve this, a total of 460 vaccination teams will be deployed across the 26 Urban Health Centre areas under the corporation. These include 392 fixed vaccination booths, 23 transit teams and 45 mobile teams.

Extensive Arrangements For Coverage

Special arrangements have been made at high-footfall locations such as railway stations and bus stands through transit vaccination teams, while mobile units will reach children in various localities to ensure no child is missed.

The civic administration has also conducted training sessions for medical officers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), ASHA workers and volunteers participating in the campaign.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi and RCH Officer Dr. Ganesh Nair have overseen the micro-planning and implementation strategy for the immunisation programme.

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Follow-Up Campaign Planned

PMC officials said that children who are unable to receive the vaccine on the designated day will be covered through a follow-up campaign over the next four days.

The corporation has appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that every child under the age of five receives the polio dose and contributes to the success of the immunisation drive.

The civic body emphasised that no eligible child should be left out of the campaign and urged residents to extend their full cooperation.

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