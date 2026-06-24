 Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive For 64,172 Children On June 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive For 64,172 Children On June 28

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive For 64,172 Children On June 28

Panvel Municipal Corporation will conduct a Pulse Polio immunisation drive on Sunday, targeting 64,172 children below five years of age. The civic body will deploy 460 teams, including fixed booths, transit units and mobile teams, across 26 health centre areas. A four-day follow-up campaign will cover children who miss the vaccination day.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive For 64,172 Children On June 28
PMC healthcare teams are set to vaccinate over 64,000 children during the upcoming Pulse Polio immunisation campaign | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, June 24: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a National Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign across its jurisdiction on Sunday, aiming to administer polio vaccine doses to all children in the 0–5 years age group.

The vaccination drive has been planned under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, with the civic body's Medical Health Department making extensive preparations to ensure maximum coverage.

According to PMC officials, the campaign has set a target of vaccinating 64,172 children below the age of five. To achieve this, a total of 460 vaccination teams will be deployed across the 26 Urban Health Centre areas under the corporation. These include 392 fixed vaccination booths, 23 transit teams and 45 mobile teams.

Extensive Arrangements For Coverage

Special arrangements have been made at high-footfall locations such as railway stations and bus stands through transit vaccination teams, while mobile units will reach children in various localities to ensure no child is missed.

The civic administration has also conducted training sessions for medical officers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), ASHA workers and volunteers participating in the campaign.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi and RCH Officer Dr. Ganesh Nair have overseen the micro-planning and implementation strategy for the immunisation programme.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Targets Vaccination Of Over 64,000 Children In National Pulse Polio...
Panvel Municipal Corporation Targets Vaccination Of Over 64,000 Children In National Pulse Polio...

Follow-Up Campaign Planned

PMC officials said that children who are unable to receive the vaccine on the designated day will be covered through a follow-up campaign over the next four days.

The corporation has appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that every child under the age of five receives the polio dose and contributes to the success of the immunisation drive.

The civic body emphasised that no eligible child should be left out of the campaign and urged residents to extend their full cooperation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on