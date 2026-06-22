Panvel Municipal Corporation Targets Vaccination Of Over 64,000 Children In National Pulse Polio Drive

PMC has deployed 460 teams across Panvel to administer polio drops to children below five years of age | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, June 22: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a National Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign across its jurisdiction on Sunday, aiming to vaccinate all children in the 0-5 years age group against polio.

The civic body's Medical Health Department has made extensive preparations for the campaign.

According to officials, the corporation has set a target of administering polio drops to 64,172 children across the municipal area. To achieve this, a total of 460 vaccination teams have been deployed across the jurisdiction covered by 26 Urban Health Centres.

Extensive Preparations For Campaign

The teams comprise 392 fixed vaccination booths, 23 transit teams and 45 mobile teams. Transit vaccination centres have been established at key public locations, including railway stations and bus depots, to ensure that children travelling with their families are not left out of the immunisation programme.

Officials said medical officers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), ASHA workers and volunteers have undergone training for the campaign. Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi and RCH Officer Dr Ganesh Nair have overseen the micro-planning and implementation strategy for the drive.

Follow-Up Immunisation Planned

The civic body has also announced that children who miss receiving the vaccine on the campaign day will be covered through follow-up immunisation activities over the next four days.

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Municipal officials have appealed to parents and guardians to cooperate with the National Pulse Polio Campaign and ensure that every child below five years of age receives the life-saving vaccine.

"No child should be deprived of the polio dose. We urge all parents to bring their children for vaccination and support this important public health initiative," officials said.

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