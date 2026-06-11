Thane Completes Extensive Preparations For June 28 Pulse Polio Drive Targeting Nearly 2 Lakh Children

Health workers and district officials gear up for a large-scale Pulse Polio campaign across Thane to protect children under five | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 11, 2026: In a resolute bid to maintain India's polio-free status, comprehensive preparations have been finalized for the upcoming Pulse Polio vaccination campaign scheduled for June 28.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav, the district administration has set an ambitious target to immunize nearly 200,000 children (specifically 197,694) under the age of five across both rural and urban areas.

Coordinated Network For Vaccination

To ensure seamless execution, the health department, district administration, and local bodies have established a robust, coordinated network:

● Vaccination Booths: A total of 1,878 booths will be operational, managed by 4,348 deployed personnel and overseen by 374 supervisors.

● Door-to-Door Campaign: To ensure no child is left behind, 1,347 home-visit teams are tasked with covering approximately 669,773 households, totaling 5,323 team-days under the supervision of 263 monitors.

● High-Risk And Remote Coverage: Special focus has been placed on high-traffic areas such as bus stations, railway stations, checkpoints, and migratory pockets. For this, 68 transit teams (monitored by 27 supervisors) and 88 mobile teams have been mobilized to reach remote areas.

● Logistics And Oversight: The campaign involves 36 healthcare institutions, 76 medical officers, and 34 district-level officers. To maintain the vaccine cold chain and quality, 4,225 cold chain units, 1,292 vaccine carriers, and 4,476 marker pens have been distributed.

Appeal To Parents And Citizens

CEO Ranjit Yadav has issued a strong appeal to parents to take their children to the nearest vaccination centre. He also urged citizens to cooperate with healthcare workers during home visits, emphasizing that active public participation is vital to sustaining India's success against polio.

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