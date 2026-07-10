Panvel Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Clears Revised ₹5,042.10-Crore Budget, Boosts Development Spending

Panvel Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee approved a revised ₹5,042.10-crore budget with higher allocations for infrastructure, environmental projects and local development | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 10: The Standing Committee of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a substantial increase in development expenditure while clearing the revised Rs 5,042.10-crore budget for 2026-27, nearly three months after it was originally presented.

The committee enhanced the original budget of Rs 4,843.10 crore, presented by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale on March 30, by Rs 189 crore, with the additional spending largely directed towards infrastructure, heritage and environmental projects.

Development Outlay Enhanced

Among the major expenditure revisions, the corporators' development fund has been increased from Rs 8 crore to Rs 22 crore, giving elected representatives greater resources for local development works.

The committee has also made a fresh provision of Rs 25 crore for the construction of symbolic public monuments, a new expenditure head introduced in the revised budget.

Environmental conservation has received a boost, with the allocation for river conservation and beautification being significantly enhanced to support the restoration and improvement of water bodies within the municipal limits.

Higher Finance Commission Allocation

The biggest increase has been made under the 15th Finance Commission grants, where the expenditure allocation has been raised from Rs 30 crore to Rs 170 crore—an increase of Rs 140 crore. The committee said the higher provision was made in anticipation of pending as well as current grants from the Centre.

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The Standing Committee approved the revised budget during its meeting on July 7 under the chairmanship of Baban Mukadam. The proposal will now be placed before the General Body for final approval before implementation.

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