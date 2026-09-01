Panvel Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Clears LED Streetlight Upgrades, Repairs And Maintenance Works Across Civic Limits

The PMC Standing Committee approved LED upgrades and maintenance projects covering key areas and civic facilities across Panvel | AI Generated Image

Panvel, September 1, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee on Tuesday approved a series of proposals covering repairs to public gardens and playgrounds, extension of rented premises for urban health centres and homeless shelters, and upgrades to streetlighting and electrical infrastructure across the civic limits.

The meeting, held at the PMC headquarters on September 1, was chaired by standing committee chairman Baban Mukadam. Senior civic officials, including Additional Commissioner-2 Maheshkumar Meghmale, secretary Nanasaheb Kamthe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, were present.

Repairs To Gardens And Playgrounds

Among the proposals approved was additional expenditure for the repair and maintenance of gardens, playgrounds and other recreational facilities at various locations in the municipal limits.

The committee also approved a two-year extension of the lease period for premises rented by the civic body for Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWC) and homeless shelter facilities.

Streetlighting Upgrades Approved

A major focus of the meeting was upgrading streetlighting infrastructure. The committee approved additional expenditure for improvement and renovation of streetlights and electrical systems along the Sion-Panvel Highway stretch between CBD Junction and Kalamboli Junction, along with operation, maintenance and repair work for three years.

The committee also approved the lowest tender for the daily operation, maintenance, repair, improvement and renovation of the central air-conditioning system at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha, which is owned by the PMC. The contract will cover a three-year period.

LED Lights For CIDCO Areas

In another major decision, the committee approved additional expenditure for replacing conventional streetlights installed in CIDCO-developed areas of Taloja Phase-I, Taloja Phase-II and Navade with LED lights. The streetlight systems in these areas will also undergo daily operation, maintenance, repairs and renovation for three years.

Similar approval was granted for Kharghar and Kalamboli nodes. Conventional streetlights in the CIDCO-developed Kharghar node will be replaced with LED fixtures, with three years of operation and maintenance. The committee also approved the additional expenditure required for the same work in Kalamboli.

“The approvals are aimed at ensuring that essential civic infrastructure is maintained properly and that residents get better facilities. Upgrading conventional streetlights to LED systems will also help improve illumination and operational efficiency,” said Baban Mukadam, chairman of the PMC standing committee.

Also Watch:

Maintenance Of Civic Buildings

The committee further approved a proposal for three-year maintenance, repair, improvement and renovation of electrical systems in various PMC-owned offices and buildings.

The decisions are expected to support improvements in civic amenities, public spaces, streetlighting and electrical infrastructure across the rapidly expanding municipal area.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/