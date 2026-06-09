Panvel Municipal Corporation Showcases Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Success As Raigad Launches Model District Initiative

PMC officials present Panvel's digital healthcare achievements during the launch of Raigad's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Model District initiative | File Photo

Panvel, June 9: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) showcased its achievements in implementing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) during the inauguration of the Raigad Model District Workshop held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

Raigad district as a model for digital health

The workshop marked the launch of Raigad district's implementation as a "Model District" under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, an initiative aimed at creating an integrated digital healthcare ecosystem and improving access to transparent, efficient and citizen-centric healthcare services.

While addressing the gathering, National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal said digitalisation of healthcare services would make healthcare delivery more accessible, transparent and effective for citizens.

He stressed that the success of the initiative would depend on ensuring that digital health services reach the grassroots level across Raigad district.

Participation and guidance

The workshop was organised under the guidance of Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and Minister of State Meghana Sakore-Bordikar. More than 650 participants, including senior health officials, government medical officers, private healthcare practitioners and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), attended the event.

PMC’s achievements in ABDM implementation

Panvel Municipal Corporation drew attention for its extensive progress in implementing the digital health mission. The civic body was honoured with a state-level award last year for its effective implementation of ABDM and digitisation of healthcare services.

Officials said PMC has successfully registered and certified all 26 of its health centres under the ABDM framework. A total of 234 municipal healthcare personnel have also been registered under the mission, while all civic health institutions have been integrated with the e-Sushrut Lite digital health platform.

The corporation has also made significant progress in onboarding private healthcare stakeholders. According to civic officials, 5,594 private healthcare professionals have been registered under the mission, including 1,713 doctors, 3,573 nurses, 192 pharmacists and 116 laboratory technicians.

Of the 220 private healthcare institutions operating within the PMC jurisdiction, 147 have completed ABDM registration, while the onboarding process for the remaining institutions is underway.

Workshop presentations and expert guidance

During the workshop, PMC officials presented the city's implementation model and digital health initiatives, highlighting how the civic body has integrated public and private healthcare providers into the national digital health ecosystem.

Senior officials present at the event included National Health Authority Director Dr Pankaj Kumar Arora, Public Health Department Secretary E. Ravindran, Additional Mission Director Jagannath Veerkar, Raigad District Health Officer Dr Swati Nehulkar, PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioner Prasenjit Karlekar and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi.

Experts at the workshop also provided guidance on key components of the digital mission, including the creation of ABHA IDs, digital health records, Health Facility Registry and Healthcare Professional Registry.

Also Watch:

Blueprint for Maharashtra

Officials expressed confidence that the Raigad Model District initiative, supported by Panvel Municipal Corporation's experience in digital health implementation, could serve as a blueprint for the rollout of similar systems across Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/