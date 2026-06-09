Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Panvel To Host Raigad Model District Inaugural Workshop After Digital Healthcare Success

Panvel's Digital Healthcare Achievements Earn The City The Opportunity To Host Raigad's ABDM Model District Workshop | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, June 8: Recognition of the Panvel Municipal Corporation's achievements in digital healthcare implementation has led to the city being chosen to host the Raigad Model District Inaugural Workshop under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on June 9.

Workshop details and delegates

The workshop will be held at the Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel and is expected to bring together around 650 delegates, including senior officials from the National Health Authority, Maharashtra Public Health Department, government medical officers, private healthcare practitioners and representatives of the Indian Medical Association.

Panvel's selection as the venue follows the civic body's remarkable performance in implementing key digital healthcare initiatives. The Panvel Municipal Corporation has emerged as Maharashtra's leading urban local body in generating Digital Health IDs, implementing e-Hospital systems, digitising OPD records and creating electronic health records for citizens.

Officials said the corporation's work in promoting digital health services played a significant role in Raigad district being selected as a Model District under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. As a result, the state government has entrusted Panvel with hosting the inaugural workshop for the ambitious initiative.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission goals

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission aims to create an integrated digital health ecosystem by enabling citizens to access healthcare services through digital platforms and maintain secure electronic health records. The initiative also seeks to improve efficiency, transparency and accessibility within the healthcare system.

Under the Model District initiative, all 383 government health institutions in Raigad have already implemented ABDM-linked Health Management Information Systems (HMIS). Authorities are now focusing on increasing participation from private healthcare institutions by encouraging them to adopt ABDM-integrated systems.

Workshop agenda and digital health progress

The workshop will feature discussions on the creation of ABHA IDs, implementation of digital health records, Health Facility Registry, Healthcare Professional Registry and other components of the national digital health programme.

According to official figures, Maharashtra has generated over 7.12 crore ABHA IDs, registered 96,210 healthcare professionals and enrolled 34,964 healthcare institutions under the mission. More than 2.38 crore health records have also been digitally linked across the state.

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Senior officials from the National Health Authority and Maharashtra's Public Health Department are expected to attend the event. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and Minister of State Meghana Sakore-Bordikar are guiding the implementation of the initiative in the state.

Officials said the best practices developed in Raigad through the Model District initiative are expected to serve as a blueprint for other districts in Maharashtra, further strengthening the state's digital healthcare infrastructure.

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