Panvel Municipal Corporation Seizes 6 Illegal Ice Cream, Falooda Carts In Kharghar, Clears Encroachments Across Multiple Sectors

PMC removes illegal carts and clears public spaces during anti-encroachment drive in Kharghar sectors | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, March 27: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive in Kharghar, seizing six unauthorized ice cream and falooda carts and clearing public spaces in multiple sectors.

Drive targets illegal street vending across sectors

The drive, carried out by the Encroachment Department under Ward Committee ‘A’, targeted areas where illegal street vending had been on the rise. Officials said marginal space near Hiranandani was cleared during the drive.

The operation covered Sectors 7, 12, 18 and 19, where the six carts were confiscated. Civic teams also removed 15 steel stools placed outside a shop in Sector 15 and seized a table from Sector 7 in the Hiranandani area.

Action follows complaints from residents

The drive was conducted following complaints about unauthorized ice cream and falooda vendors across Kharghar.

Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale, Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Rupali Mane, Superintendent Jitendra Madhvi, along with security personnel and the encroachment squad, were present.

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Crackdown to continue

PMC officials said the crackdown on illegal encroachments will continue in the coming days.

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