Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears Illegal Encroachments Near Mansarovar Station In Kamothe

Civic teams remove unauthorized stalls and structures during anti-encroachment drive in Kamothe | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, March 23: The Panvel Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Kamothe under Ward Committee ‘C’.

The action was undertaken in the Mansarovar railway station area, where illegal structures were removed. Encroachments on a plot reserved for the fire brigade were also cleared.

Demolition drive near railway station

A major demolition drive was conducted against unauthorized stalls and hutments erected near the Mansarovar railway station. The encroachment department of Ward Committee ‘C’ carried out the operation using JCB machines, executing the drive in a planned manner and clearing the area of illegal structures.

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Encroachments cleared from fire brigade plot

Similarly, unauthorized stalls, handcarts, and makeshift structures had been set up on a plot reserved for the fire brigade in Kamothe.

The municipal corporation has stated that such action against illegal encroachments will continue in the future as well.

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